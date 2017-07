मीसा भारती और उनके पति शैलेष के दिल्ली स्थित ठिकानों पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय की छापेमारी

India

Dharmender Kumar

Posted By: Dharmender Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti farm house raided by Ed | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 10:06 [IST]

English summary

ED raid on Misa Bharti, Raids underway at 3 locations in Delhi.