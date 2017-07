बुरहान को 'हीरो' बताने वाले पाक पीएम और सेनाप्रमुख को भारत का मुंहतोड़ जवाब

India

Ankur Sharma

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT's script. Now Pak COAS glorfs Burhan Wani. Pak's terror suprt&spnsr'p need 2b condmnd by 1 & all

Story first published: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 16:47 [IST]

English summary

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan for eulogising militant commander Burhan Wani, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday stated that Islamabad’s terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by ‘one and all.