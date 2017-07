अमरनाथ यात्रियों पर पहले भी हो चुका है हमला, जानें कब-कब श्रद्धालु हुए शिकार

India

Ankur Sharma

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 9:20 [IST]

English summary

The attack on the Amarnath yatra in which seven persons were killed brings back memories of past attacks. This is not the first time that the yatra has come under attack.