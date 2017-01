राजनीतिक दलों का कहना है कि केंद्र की बीजेपी सरकार बजट को आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए इस्तेमाल कर सकती है।

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 16:53 [IST]

Moments after the Election Commission (EC) announced the dates of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the opposition parties have demanded that the Annual Union Budget must be postponed and presented after March 11, once the elections are completely over.