RBI ने किसानों को दी बड़ी राहत,लोन चुकाने के लिए मिली 60 दिनों की मोहलत

किसानों को बड़ी राहत देते हुए रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने उन्हें कृषि लोन चुकाने के लिए 60 दिनों का अतिरिक्त सयम दिया है।

Grace period of 60 days to be provided to farmers whose crop loan were due in Nov 1 & Dec 31; prompt repayment will get add 3% incentive-RBI

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 21:38 [IST]

English summary

