अमरनाथ यात्रियों से सरकार की अपील,बनाए गए सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें

India

Ankur Sharma

This is an act against humanity, condemn the incident. J&K Government has ordered an inquiry: Venkaiah Naidu,Union Minister #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/ihUW8NNKbd

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 10:50 [IST]

English summary

The Centre on Tuesday appealed to all pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine to follow existing safety protocols and to cooperate with the administration.