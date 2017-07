सावन का पहला सोमवार आज, बम-बम भोले के जयघोष से गूंजे शिवालय

India

Ankur Sharma

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of 'Saawan' at Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/ZmXbRemP7w

UP: Devotees offer prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of 'Saawan', #visuals from Varanasi and Allahabad. pic.twitter.com/eQJe04QbQQ

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 7:39 [IST]

English summary

Thousands of devotees were seen queuing up in Shiva temples across the country to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri.