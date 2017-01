DU की महिला प्रोफेसर के साथ सरेआम मारपीट, लोग देखते रहे तमाशा

दिल्ली की महिला प्रोफेसर के साथ पेट्रोल पंप पर सरेआम मारपीट की गई। वहां मौजूद लोग उस की मदद करने के बजाए तमाशा देखते रहे।

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2017, 21:33 [IST]

English summary

A Delhi University professor was allegedly assaulted by a bag snatcher who also dragged her along the road when she tried to resist the attempt, as bystanders silently watched the incident unfold in broad daylight.