गुरु पूर्णिमा पर श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा में लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, जानिए इसका महत्व

Story first published: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 15:14 [IST]

Devotees take holy dip In Ganga on the occasion Guru Purnima festival on Sunday. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July) of the Shaka Samvat.