दिल्ली बीजेपी अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी के घर पर हमला, स्टाफ के साथ हुई मारपीट, सामने आया वीडियो

दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी के घर पर कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने रविवार की देर रात हमला कर दिया है।

#WATCH : CCTV footage of Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari's house in Delhi whose house was ransacked,police claims it is a dispute over road rage pic.twitter.com/EcE6JJ5z6O

Story first published: Monday, May 1, 2017, 8:36 [IST]

English summary

The house of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was ransacked late Sunday night. The police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident. The motive is however not clear as yet.