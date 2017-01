चीनी मीडिया की धमकी,कहा-लड़ाई हुई तो 10 घंटे में दिल्ली पहुंच जाएगी सेना, मिला जवाब

चीनी मीडिया ने धमकी दी कि अगर युद्ध हुआ तो 10 घंटे में उनकी सेना दिल्ली पहुंच जाएगी, लेकिन ट्विटर पर मिला करारा जवाब।

Dear China, Delhi is well protected by Somnath Bharti's dogs, Kejriwal's tweets and Ashutosh's English. Think twice before taking any step.

@spectatorindex China is 2 confident f Indian road conditions,china wld hv 2 mk roads on its own 2 reach Delhi by which time it wld b 2 late

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 22:00 [IST]

English summary

The tensed undercurrent that flows between India and China is well known, but when a certain controversial tweet made its appearance on social media – the reaction to it was positively unexpected.