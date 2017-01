जवान तेज बहादुर यादव के वीडियो पर BSF ने दिया बयान, कहा- वो पहले से ही करता रहा है नियमों का उल्लंघन

जवान तेज बहादुर यादव के वीडियो पर BSF ने टिप्पणी करते हए उसे अपराधी बताया है।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 1:20 [IST]

English summary

BSF said Constable Tej Bahadur as an individual has a difficult past. From initial days of his career, he needed regular counselling.