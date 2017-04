आज पर्दे पर बाहुबली 2, टिकट ना मिलने से भड़के लोग, पुलिस ने किया लाठी चार्ज

बाहुबली 2 के सारे शो चेन्नई में कैंसल कर दिए गए, जिसके बाद थियेटर के बाद खड़े लोग भड़क गए।

Story first published: Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:22 [IST]

English summary

The morning shows of Baahubali 2 were cancelled in Chennai due as the financial settlement between K Productions and producers is yet to be settled.angry fans create a scene outside the theatre