पश्चिम बंगाल: बाबुल सुप्रियो के घर पर हमला, बीजेपी ऑफिस में लगा दी आग

वरिष्ठ नेता सुदीप बंदोपाध्याय की गिरफ्तारी के बाद तृणमूल कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता पश्चिम बंगाल में उग्र प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

TMC Goons trying 2 break into my Apartment in Kailash Bose Street where my MumDad are staying• How shameful is this 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/h8rqhO837B

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 20:00 [IST]

Union minister of State and BJP MP Babul Supriyo alleged that TMC workers had tried to break into the Kolkata apartment where his mother and father stayed.