आतंक पर भारी आस्था, आज अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए रवाना हुए 3000 श्रद्धालु

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Undeterred by Monday terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims in Anantnag district, over 3,000 yatris including women left Jammu for darshan of the ice-lingam in South Kashmir Himalayas during wee hours of Tuesday.