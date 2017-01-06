ओम पुरी के निधन से बॉलीवुड जगत हैरान, बोमन इरानी ने कहा- हमने एक जूनून खो दिया

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता ओम पुरी के निधन की खबर मिलने के बाद कलाकारों की दुनिया के साथ-साथ उनके चहेते सदमे में है। पुरी का निधन 6 जनवरी की सुबह हृदयगति रुक जाने से हुई। हिंदी फिल्मों में अपने गंभीर अभिनय और कॉमेडी के लिए अभिनेता ओम पुरी खास याद किए जाते रहे हैं। उनकी यादगार फिल्मों में नरसिम्हा, धूप, डिस्को डांसर, माचिस, चाइना गेट, मालामाल वीकली, हलचल, हैंगमैन, आदि थीं।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी ओम पुरी के निधन पर संवेदना व्यक्त की है।

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

सूचना एवं प्रसारण राज्य मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने लिखा है वरिष्ठ अभिनेता ओम पुरी के अचानक निधन से हैरान और दुखी हूं। उनकी आत्मा का शांति मिले।

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of veteran actor Om Puri. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to his family. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 6, 2017

मधुर भंडाकर ने लिखा है कि ' बेहद प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता ओम पुरी के निधन की खबर से हैरान हूं। हमारी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लिए बड़ा नुकसान है।'

Shocked to know that the immensely talented actor #OmPuri passed away. Big loss to our film industry. RIP 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 6, 2017

अभिनेता बोमन इरानी ने लिखा है कि हमने अपने सबसे उम्दा प्रतिभा, आवाज, जूनून खो दिया।

RIP Om Puri.

We have lost one of our finest.

A talent, A Voice, A Spirit.

Will miss you Puri Saab. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 6, 2017

रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि ओम पुरी जी के बारे में सुनकर सदमे में हूं। आपकी याद आएगी सर।

Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss pic.twitter.com/REq9vDrtkk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 6, 2017

पुरी के निधन पर अनुपम खेर ने कहा है कि 'मैं ओमपुरी को 43 सालों से जानता हूं। मेरे लिए वो हमेशा से महान अभिनेता रहे हैं।'

I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he’ll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लिखा है कि एक एक युग का अंत ....

The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 6, 2017

अभिनेता राजपाल यादव ने लिखा है कि इस खबर से चौंक गया हूं कि ओम पुरी नहीं रहे। हमने बहुत ही उम्दा और प्रतिभावान कलाकार खो दिया है।

Shocked & saddened to wake up to the news that #OmPuri has passed. We have lost a brilliant & talented artist. You will be sorely missed. — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) January 6, 2017

अभिषेक बच्चन ने लिखा है ओम पुरी जी के निधन की खबर से बहुत दुखी हूं। उनके साथ कई फिल्मों में काम किया है साथ ही उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा।

Very saddened by the news of Om Puri ji's passing. Worked with him on many films and learnt so much from him. Immense talent. #RIPOmPuri — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 6, 2017

पुरी के निधन पर रवि झंकल ने कहा कि दुखद और अप्रत्याशित खबर है। वो अकेले रह रहे थे। वो निजी और पेशेवर दबाव में थे। वहीं फिल्म निर्माता प्रकाश झा ने कहा कि वो बहतु ही अच्छी शख्सियत थे। उनकी कमी खलेगी।

निर्माता निर्देशक महेश भट्ट ने कहा कि अलविदा ओम! तुम्हारे साथ मेरी भी जिंदगी का एक हिस्सा चल गया। मैं उन पलों को कैसे भूल सकता हूं जब हमने फिल्म और जिंदगी की बात करते गहुए कई राते गुजारी थीं।

Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema & life ? — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 6, 2017

निर्देशक करण जौहर ने कहा कि भारतीय सिनेमा ने बेहद काबिल अभिनेता खो दिया। श्रद्धांजलि।

Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

