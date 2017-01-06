ओम पुरी के निधन से बॉलीवुड जगत हैरान, बोमन इरानी ने कहा- हमने एक जूनून खो दिया

वरिष्ठ अभिनेता ओम पुरी के निधन से पूरा बॉलीवुड जगत शोक में है। प्रधानमंत्री समेत कई लोगों ने पुरी को श्रद्दांजलि अर्पित की है।

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता ओम पुरी के निधन की खबर मिलने के बाद कलाकारों की दुनिया के साथ-साथ उनके चहेते सदमे में है। पुरी का निधन 6 जनवरी की सुबह हृदयगति रुक जाने से हुई। हिंदी फिल्मों में अपने गंभीर अभिनय और कॉमेडी के लिए अभिनेता ओम पुरी खास याद किए जाते रहे हैं। उनकी यादगार फिल्मों में नरसिम्हा, धूप, डिस्को डांसर, माचिस, चाइना गेट, मालामाल वीकली, हलचल, हैंगमैन, आदि थीं।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी ओम पुरी के निधन पर संवेदना व्यक्त की है।

सूचना एवं प्रसारण राज्य मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने लिखा है वरिष्ठ अभिनेता ओम पुरी के अचानक निधन से हैरान और दुखी हूं। उनकी आत्मा का शांति मिले।

 

मधुर भंडाकर ने लिखा है कि ' बेहद प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेता ओम पुरी के निधन की खबर से हैरान हूं। हमारी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लिए बड़ा नुकसान है।'

 

अभिनेता बोमन इरानी ने लिखा है कि हमने अपने सबसे उम्दा प्रतिभा, आवाज, जूनून खो दिया।

रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि ओम पुरी जी के बारे में सुनकर सदमे में हूं। आपकी याद आएगी सर।

पुरी के निधन पर अनुपम खेर ने कहा है कि 'मैं ओमपुरी को 43 सालों से जानता हूं। मेरे लिए वो हमेशा से महान अभिनेता रहे हैं।'

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लिखा है कि एक एक युग का अंत ....

अभिनेता राजपाल यादव ने लिखा है कि इस खबर से चौंक गया हूं कि ओम पुरी नहीं रहे। हमने बहुत ही उम्दा और प्रतिभावान कलाकार खो दिया है।

अभिषेक बच्चन ने लिखा है ओम पुरी जी के निधन की खबर से बहुत दुखी हूं। उनके साथ कई फिल्मों में काम किया है साथ ही उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा।

पुरी के निधन पर रवि झंकल ने कहा कि दुखद और अप्रत्याशित खबर है। वो अकेले रह रहे थे। वो निजी और पेशेवर दबाव में थे। वहीं फिल्म निर्माता प्रकाश झा ने कहा कि वो बहतु ही अच्छी शख्सियत थे। उनकी कमी खलेगी।

निर्माता निर्देशक महेश भट्ट ने कहा कि अलविदा ओम! तुम्हारे साथ मेरी भी जिंदगी का एक हिस्सा चल गया। मैं उन पलों को कैसे भूल सकता हूं जब हमने फिल्म और जिंदगी की बात करते गहुए कई राते गुजारी थीं।

निर्देशक करण जौहर ने कहा कि भारतीय सिनेमा ने बेहद काबिल अभिनेता खो दिया। श्रद्धांजलि।

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
