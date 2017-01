हेल्थ सर्वे: दौड़ने से ज्यादा तेज चलना है लोगों को पसंद

एक सर्वे में तेज चलने को सबसे पसंदीदा एक्सरसाइज बताया गया है।

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2017, 21:10 [IST]

English summary

Fast walking is most popular exercise than running. A survey result shows interest of people for fast running because of low cost and feasibility.