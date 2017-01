पासपोर्ट पर सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, खुश कर देगा आपको

अब पासपोर्ट बनाना हुआ आसान। पासपोर्ट ऑफिस के साथ-साथ डाकघरों में भी बनवा सकेंगे अपना पासपोर्ट।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 16:11 [IST]

English summary

Post offices will soon start issuing passports, with the ministry of external affairs working jointly with the department of posts to simplify the delivery of the important document to travel abroad and cover people on a larger scale.