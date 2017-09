ArjanSinghRIP: उस महा-सेनापति के हाथों वायुसेना में जन्म

Features

अरुणेंद्र नाथ वर्मा, विंग कमांडर (रिटायर्ड)

English summary

The state funeral of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, who passed away on Saturday evening, will be held on Monday at 10 am. The national flag will be flown at half mast in Delhi as a mark of respect to the late five-star ranked air force officer.