समझौते के मूड में नहीं है मिस्त्री, टाटा विवाद लेकर पहुंचे ट्राइब्यूनल

टाटा संस के साथ अपने विवाद को लेकर साइरस मिस्त्री ट्राइब्यूनल के शरण में पहुंच गए हैं।

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 23:54 [IST]

English summary

A day after resigning from the boards of six listed Tata firms, Cyrus Mistry took the legal route in his fight against the Tatas by filing suit in National Company Law Tribunal against Tata Sons on Tuesday.