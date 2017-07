Bizarre

Bavita

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

#WATCH : A 2-year-old lion cub rescued from 80-feet deep farm well after 6-hour rescue operation in Gujarat's Gir Somnath. (July 9) pic.twitter.com/I31wEorUIe

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 19:00 [IST]

English summary

Stranded lioness cub is pulled from a 80ft well by nervous rescuer who had to climb in to lasso the animal before she drowned.