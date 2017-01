भारतीय खाना खाकर इतना खुश हुआ कि दे दी 1 लाख रुपए की टिप

भारतीय खाने के स्वाद से एक कस्टमर इतना खुश हुआ कि उसने रेस्टोरेंट को 1 लाख रुपए की टिप दे दी।

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 22:19 [IST]

The popularity of spicy, tingling Indian cuisine in Britain is well known, but one satisfied customer in an Indian restaurant in Northern Ireland was so happy last week that he left a tip of £1,000 (nearly Rs 1 lakh).