फटे कपड़े पहने थे इसलिए गरीब बच्चों को मेट्रो में चढ़ने से रोका, मेनका गांधी ने लगाई क्लास

फटे कपड़े और पसीने से तरबतर होने के कारण गरीब बच्चों को दिल्ली मेट्रो में चढ़ने से रोका।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 14:44 [IST]

English summary

When humanitarian and just another Delhi girl Shivanya Pandya saw that 4-6 poor kids were denied entry in the Delhi Metro even when they had tickets, she took to Facebook to write about it and tried to reach the concerned authorities for help.