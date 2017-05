शादी में शामिल हुए मंत्री ने दुल्हनों को भेंट की मोगरी, कहा-पति शराब पीकर आए तो करना इस्तेमाल।

Story first published: Monday, May 1, 2017, 18:33 [IST]

Gopal Bhargava, the state minister of panchayati raj and rural development, gifted the bats to nearly 700 brides during a mass marriage ceremony solemnised on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in his home town Garhakota in Sagar district.