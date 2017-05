मेट गाला 2017 : देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी ऐसी ड्रेस की हर तरफ उड़ रहा है मजाक

मेट गाला 2017 में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी ऐसी ड्रेस की सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ा मजाक।

Hey @priyankachopra you can use your dress shelter for Syrian Refugees. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dck516dnj7

This is the 3rd time I'm removing malai from my chai and it's getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/kdeVf151Fj

Have you guys always wondered where Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan shot the Guzarish song for Ghajini? Me too. pic.twitter.com/r0Wc5J5ejQ

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 21:59 [IST]

English summary

Everyone's favourite Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren evening gown, with a train so long it needed a dedicated helper to get her up the stairs.