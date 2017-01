देखिए क्या हुआ हाल जब मुंह में फट गई सिगरेट

ई-सिगरेट कितना खतरनाक है वो आपको इन तस्वीरों को देखकर पता चल जाएगा। शख्स में मुंह में ई-सिगरेट के फटने से उसके 7 दांत टूट गए।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 20:51 [IST]

English summary

A young man was left with horrific injuries after his vape pen exploded in his mouth. Andrew Hall, from Pocatello, Idaho, chose to share the gruesome pictures of his experience on social media to spread awareness among the public.