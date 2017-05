75 पिनों के साथ जीवन जी रहा है ये शख्स, उसे भी नहीं पता कैसे पहुंची शरीर के अंदर

शरीर में 75 पिनों के साथ जी रहा है ये शख्स, खुद को भी पता नही।

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 20:25 [IST]

English summary

X-ray of 56-year-old at the Railway Hospital reveals 75 pins in his throat, hands and legs; while he has no recollection of how this happened.