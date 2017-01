पत्नी से हुआ झगड़ा तो पिता ने पटक-पटक कर बच्ची को मार डाला

कश्मीर में एक पिता ने अपनी पत्नी से हुए झगड़े का गुस्सा बच्ची पर उतारा और उसे जमीन पर पटक-पटक कर मार डाला।

In a bizarre and shocking incident, an 10-month-old baby died when she was thrown by her father on the ground after he fought with his wife.