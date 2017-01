बोलता था दीदी और लगवा दी सोशल साइट पर बोली, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ...

केरल की महिला छेड़खानी करने वाले एक शख्स को ऐसा सबक सिखाया, जिसे जानकर सब कोई हैरान रह गए।

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 19:55 [IST]

English summary

kerala female CEO teach lesson to man who share her mobile number on whatsapp. woman was getting lots of adult calls. she asked him to charity of rupees 25000 and share that bill on facebook, which made viral.