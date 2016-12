1 साल का हुआ ऊबर बेबी, कंपनी CEO ने दी 8 लाख की स्कॉलरशिप

ऊबर बेबी एक साल का हो गया। कंपनी के सीईओ ट्रैविस कालानिक ने उसे 8.14 लाख रुपए की स्कॉलरशिप दी है।

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2016, 15:34 [IST]

English summary

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick met the baby who was named after the company and announced that the company would sponsor the child's higher education. A scholarship fund of 12,000 US Dollars, approximately Rs 8.14 lakh, has been allotted by Uber, for Uber.