OMG! पति के रहते हुए किसी और के स्पर्म से प्रेग्नेंट हो गईं 26 महिलाएं

नीदरलैंड में चौंकानेवाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां ट्रीटमेंट सेंटर की गलती की वजह से 26 महिलाएं अपने पति के रहते हुए किसी और के स्पर्म से गर्भवती हो गई।

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2016, 19:55 [IST]

English summary

A “procedural error” at a Dutch infertility clinic has resulted in 26 women having possibly received the wrong sperm. The transferred embryos during in vitro fertilization (IVF) were created with the woman’s own eggs, but might not have been fertilized with the desired sperm.