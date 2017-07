नीतीश के साथ मंच साझा करने नहीं पहुंचे तेजस्वी, हटाई गई नेम प्लेट

Bihar

Ruchir Shukla

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Lalu Yadav reacts on Tejaswi Yadav's Resign, FIR is not sufficient reason for Resign

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 12:54 [IST]

English summary

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will not attend event. His name mentioned in invitation.