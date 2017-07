जानिए किसके लिए अबकी बरस का सावन रहेगा कुछ खास?

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 14:58 [IST]

English summary

The month of Shravan, popularly known as Sawan mas, is the fifth month of the Hindu calender. Shravan is considered the holiest month of the year. It is the first and most auspicious month of Chatur Mas, the four holiest months in the Hindu Calendar.