महर्षि वाल्मीकि: नर्क के भय से एक डाकू का बदला था हृदय

Art Culture

पं. गजेंद्र शर्मा

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 15:01 [IST]

English summary

Valmiki is celebrated as the harbinger-poet in Sanskrit literature. Ramayana, originally written by Valmiki, consists of 24,000 shlokas and 7 cantos (kaṇḍas) including Uttara Kanda.