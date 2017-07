कौन थीं अहिल्या, क्यों और कैसे बन गई थीं वो पत्थर?

Art Culture

पं. गजेंद्र शर्मा

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 6:30 [IST]

English summary

In Hindu mythology, Ahalya also known as Ahilya, is the wife of the sage Gautama Maharishi. Many Hindu scriptures say that she was seduced by Indra (the king of gods), cursed by her husband for infidelity, and liberated from the curse by Rama (an avatar of the god Vishnu).