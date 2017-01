हैप्पी लोहड़ी... जानिए इस पर्व का महत्व और खास बातें

'लोहड़ी' का अर्थ ल (लकड़ी) +ओह (गोहा = सूखे उपले) +ड़ी (रेवड़ी) = 'लोहड़ी' .. ये होता है।

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 10:25 [IST]

English summary

Lohri is a popular Punjabi festival,celebrated by people from the Punjab region of South Asia. here is some intresting facts about it.