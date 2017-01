एक वेश्या के कारण बदले थे स्वामी विवेकानंद के विचार...

दुनिया को सच्चाई का मार्ग दिखाने वाले स्वामी विवेकानंद के बारे में कहा जाता है कि उनकी सोच को बदलने वाली एक वेश्या थी।

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 15:56 [IST]

We all know Swami Vivekananda as a great sanyasi, who taught the message of love, peace and understanding to one and all. However, do you know that it actually took a prostitute to teach him the meaning of attachment and love? Here's that story.