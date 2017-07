शुक्र नीति: इन पांच बातों को गांठ बांध लें, कभी नहीं होंगे परेशान

Art Culture

पं. गजेंद्र शर्मा

Story first published: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 17:13 [IST]

English summary

Sukra Charya was not just a great scholar but an intelligent man his well. His teachings, popularly known as Sukra Niti are relevant even today here are a few things he had said one should never reveal about himself.